Troops arrest 8 suspects over Kaduna killings

Troops of Operation Safe Haven in charge of maintaining peace in Plateau State, parts of Bauchi, and Southern Kaduna on Monday said eight persons have been arrested in connection with the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The Commander of the OPSH, Sector 7, Colonel David Nwankonobi, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Kafanchan headquarters of Sector 7 on Monday.

He said the suspects were arrested with various weapons adding that during their rescue operation, the troops also discovered the corpse of one of the members of the militia said to have carried out the last attack in Southern Kaduna communities.

Blueprint had reported that about thirty-three persons were killed between Wednesday and Thursday last week after gunmen attacked some communities in Zango Kataf local government area of the state.

The sector commander said troops of the special taskforce acting on credible intelligence arrested six of the suspects at Lere LGA of the state while two others were arrested in Chawai community which lies between the boundaries of Kauru and Zang on Kataf LGAs.

He gave the names of those arrested as; Abubakar Ali, Ali Amadu, Bawa Idi, Umar Dikko, Garba Damina, and Muhammed Ibrahim.

He said, “The suspects had in their possession, one locally fabricated pump action gun, two locally made pistols, machetes, and motorcycles.”

“In Chawai, a community which lies between the fringes of Kauru and Zang on Kataf LGA, one Adamu Joseph alongside William Barnabas were arrested with a locally made out of action gun, cartridges, mobile phones, and dagger.”