Troops arrest female suicide bomber at Gonikalachari

Troops of 251 Task Force Battalion Maiduguri arrested a female suicide bomber who attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri to detonate her suicide vest and inflict maximum casualty on innocent Nigerians.

Upon interrogation, according to a statement released to the media on Tuesday, she said” her name is Shaidatu Adamu,19 years old from Gwoza in Borno State. She was sent on a lone mission. She confessed that she has been in Sambisa Forest for about 3 years.

“Consequently, Troops from 47 Explosive Ordinance Device Battalion were invited to diffuse the explosives. She has been transferred to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri for further investigations.”

