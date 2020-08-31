Troops arrest notorious bandits’ informants in Zamfara

Troops deployed at FOB Bena arrested a suspected bandits’ informant, one Bello Abdulrahman, around Mashaya – Anguwan Abuja area of Bena town, Zamfara state, the acting director Defence Media Operations, Brig.- Gen Benard Onyeuko said in a statement in Gusau, Monday.

He stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was responsible for giving out information to bandits on troops’ movement and identifying persons to be kidnapped for ransom in Bena area.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect has strong connections with Rosha, Sadi Kaboru, Musa Dan Umoru and Dogo Gide, who are notorious bandits in the area. The suspect is in custody, undergoing further interrogation.

Benard said on 27th August, 2020, troops of FOB Danjibga in Tsafe local government council of Zamfara state arrested a suspected bandit named Zayyanu Kaura at Danjibga market. He added that during investigation, the suspect confessed to be working for one Yakubu, a bandit leader who lives in Dutsen Kura forest. The suspect is in custody for further action, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend his group leader.

Similarly, on 28 August, 2020, troops deployed at Mara, laid ambush on suspected bandits who attempted to invade Gobirawa village, but were repelled by combined effort of troops and local vigilante saying, during the ambush, troops made contact with the armed bandits and engaged them with heavy volume of fire neutralising two of them in the process, while others escaped with gunshot wounds as traces of blood were seen on their withdrawal route.

Brig.- Gen. Benard stated that during exploitation, troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle and one motorcycle from the fleeing bandits, adding that on same day, troops of FOB Bagega, while on fighting patrol around Tungar Makeri village of Anka LGA of Zamfara state, rescued two kidnapped victims who escaped from Gobirawa forest due to the activities of troops in the area. The victims were immediately reunited with their families in Dahuwa and Sabon Birni villages.

“On 28 August, 2020, troops conducted a raid operation at some identified bandit’s hideouts at Gamji village. During the operation, six suspects were apprehended while troops recovered 1 dane gun, one motorcycle and two cutlasses from the suspects,” he said.

He further stated that on 28 August, 2020, troops deployed at Zakka, acting on credible intelligence, arrested three suspected armed bandits namely Sagar Garba, Hafisu Mato and Suleiman Sada as the suspects were identified by locals to be members of a syndicate terrorising the general area.

During preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed their involvements in recent cattle rustling activities at Kwaya, Sabon Birni and Baure villages. All arrested suspects are undergoing investigation while effort is ongoing to apprehend other criminals in the area.