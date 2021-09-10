Troops arrest wanted terrorist, seize 281 bags of urea fertilizer used for making IEDs

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have arrested a high profile Boko Haram member Yawi Modu who is on the wanted list of the military along Damboa-Wajiroko road in Borno state.

The Army also said it troops raided Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Devices materials hub in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe states where it busted a urea fertilzer syndicate known for supplying terrorists with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) materials.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu Thursday, said a total of 281 50Kg bags of urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two Boko Haram distributors were also arrested.

The federal government had banned Urea fertilizer because it is use as a major component for manufacturing IED by terrorists.

The statement reads in parts: “Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have arrested a high profile Boko Haram member and raided Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Devices materials hub in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe States respectively. These operational feats were recorded following robust operations conducted by troops of OPHK.

“Following a tip off, a wanted BH/ISWAP terrorist, one Yawi Modu, who has been on the wanted list was nabbed along Damboa-Wajiroko road.

“Relatedly, troops have successfully busted a Urea Fertilzer syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials. The market is believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for BHT/ISWAP.

“These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency.

“In the sting operation conducted, a total of Two Hundred and Eighty One 50 Kg bags of Urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two notorious BHT distributors were also arrested. Suspects and materials recovered are currently undergoing preliminary investigation.”