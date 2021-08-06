Troops avert attack in Kaduna community, arrest suspect

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have averted an attempted attack and kidnap in Magamiya village, Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

The bandits attacked the village, injuring one of the residents but the troops quickly mobilised to the village and successfully repelled the attack, arresting one of the suspected terrorists in the process.

A statement signed by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the attack was averted and the villagers safeguarded from the marauders.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna state government that an attack was averted in Magamiya village of Zangon Kataf local government area.

“According to the report, gunmen invaded some fields in the village, shooting sporadically. Troops responded to a distress call, mobilized to the village and engaged the assailants, successfully repelling them.

“One of the attackers, identified as Yusuf Aliyu, was arrested by the troops and is in custody for interrogation and further investigation.

“A resident, Shedrach Yohanna was hit on his left arm by a stray bullet during the attempted attack. He is receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai thanked the troops and commended their alertness in averting the attack promptly. He wished the injured resident a quick recovery and urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation,” Aruwan added.