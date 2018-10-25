Troops’ death: We’ll sanction personnel if… – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has warned that any officer or soldier whose indecisive act lead to the killing of personnel in an operation would be sanctioned.

The army chief who handed down the warning while addressing troops of 2 Division in Ibadan, Oyo State charged those deployed in various operations across the country to be decisive or be decisively dealt with by criminal elements.

He, however, advised those engaged in operations to act in line with the rules of engagement, be professional and respect human rights.

He said: “While we are working hard to stabilise the situation in the North East, we must maintain the tempo of operation in areas where we have challenges like kidnapping and banditry.

“Any situation that tends to breach security you must tackle decisively when called upon to aid civil authorities.

“If you don’t act decisively, criminals will decisively deal with you, we will not tolerate where our personnel are killed.”

The army chief also restate his warning against hobnobbing with politicians, saying that dire consequences await whoever caught doing that.

He assured that troops’ welfare, as well as that of their families was being given attention.

Buratai inaugurated a number of projects in the 2 Division and had on Monday in Osogbo inaugurated the Ballistic Vest Production Facility of the Nigeria Machine Tools and order for the supply of 10,000 of the vests for troops.

