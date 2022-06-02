Troops destroy 40 illegal refineries in Niger-delta

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said troops of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP in conjunction with OPERATION DELTA SAFE in the South- south region of the country destroyed 40 illegal refineries, 165 metal storage tanks, 72 ovens, 23 dug out pits and 5 wooden boats.

The military high command also said its troops also recovered One Million, One Hundred and Seven Thousand, Four Hundred (1,107,400) litres of stolen crude oil.

Director Defence Media Operations Maj. – Gen. Benard Onyeuko who stated this while briefing journalists on the successes recorded by the military in its various operations across the country from 19 May to 2 June 2022, said troops also apprehended 21 oil ‘thieves’ in the Niger-Delta region.

He said: “Troops in Operations OCTOPUS GRIP theatre of operation has sustained pressure on economic saboteurs and other criminal elements which has significantly reduced the oil thieves freedom of action. Operation OCTOPUS GRIP in conjunction with Operation DELTA SAFE conducted operational activities in creeks, towns and communities in locations such as Mosogar, Jesse, Warri Road in Eihiope West Local Government Area, Banga, Modangho creek in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta state.

“Cumulatively, within the period under review, troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refineries, 165 metal storage tanks, 72 ovens, 23 dug out pits, 5 wooden boats.

“Also, recovered are One Million One Hundred and Seven Thousand Four Hundred (1,107,400) litres of crude oil, Four Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty (456,450) litres of AGO, Six Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty (6,250) litres of PMS, 6 trucks, 3 outbound engines, 1 AK 47 rifles, troops also apprehended 21 criminal elements.”

Speaking on Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east, General Onyeuko said troops also neutralised 14 terrorists and arrested 15 others in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno state.

According to him troops also rescued 100 terrorists’ family members which included 33 women and recovered assorted weapons and ammunitions from the terrorists.

“Cumulatively, troops recovered 10 AK 47 rifles, 5 AK 56 rifles, 2 FN rifles, 227 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 7 AK 47 magazines, 1 PKM gun. 1 AA gun, 164 rounds of AA ammunition, 111 Shilka ammunition, 1 gun truck, 1 shilka barrel, 2 dane guns, 2 Improvised Explosive Device, 1 car engine, 4 trollies and one water pump machine,” he said.

He said all arrested, rescued terrorist families and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

