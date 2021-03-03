Troops discover two corpses, kill many bandits in Birnin Gwari

Troops have discovered two corpses suspected to be herders in Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA).

Also, air force jet fighters have killed many bandits in air missions in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna state.



According to Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, “Troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the recovery of two corpses, apparently of herders, in the Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi general area of Zangon Kataf LGA.



“The herders, identified as Yusuf Ahmadu and Mustapha Bako, had been missing, having gone out to graze their cattle, and then failing to return to their settlement. The cattle were eventually found wandering about the area unattended, with some bearing gunshot wounds. The herders’ corpses were found shortly after.



“Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the herders, and offered prayers for the repose of their souls. He tasked security agencies to ensure thorough investigations into their deaths.

Investigations into the incident are in progress.”

Speaking further, Aruwan said that the air missions conducted over locations in Birnin Gwari local government area saw some bandits on the run from offensives and they were engaged.



“Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over the Ganga-Udawa-Manini and Koriga axis of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, in support of the Operation Taimako Yazo.



“Normal traffic was observed along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road. At Ganga, the situation was the same with motorcycles seen moving in and out of the town. Troops likewise reported a calm situation at Ungwan Yako. No threats were observed at Koriga.



“About seven motorcycles were seen dashing into Manini upon sighting the aircraft. They were engaged accordingly. However, some of the bandits abandoned their motorcycles and melted into the local population, preventing further engagement.



“In a second mission, armed reconnaissance was carried out over Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Buruku, Ungwan Yako, Ganga, Crossing Point, Polewire and adjoining settlements. No threats or suspicious activities were observed. Ground troops reported a calm situation at Udawa. A third mission covered the same areas, with similar results. Contact was established with ground troops at Buruku.

“Receiving the operational feedback, Governor Nasir el-Rufai thanked the crews and the ground troops for successful operations and sustaining the tempo. Citizens are urged to report the presence of suspicious persons who may have fled from the air offensives and are taking refuge within adjoining communities.



“The Kaduna State Security Operations Room is open to receive these and other reports on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,” Aruwan added.

