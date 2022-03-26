Troops find wreckage of NAF Alpha Jet aircraft missing since 2021

The Nigerian Army Saturday said troops of Operation Desert Sanity in Borno state have found the wreckage of Nigerian Air force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft that crashed in Sambisa Forest, in March, 2021.

The Army stated this on its verified Facebook page.

The Army said the aircraft (NAF 475) had gone off the radar with two crew members on it on March 31, 2021.

The statement read, “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno state, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation ongoing.”