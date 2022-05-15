Troops foil another bandits’ attack on 3 Niger LGAs



The Joint Security Team has foiled bandits’ attempt to attack three Local governments areas of Niger state and neutralised scores of the hoodlums.

The bandits were reported to have on Sunday invaded communities in Shiroro, Munya and Paikoro local government areas before they were repelled by the Joint security team.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in Minna on Sunday.

He said in a statement that some of the bandits were neutralised in gun battle in various locations.

He said, “On 15/05/2022 at about 0700hrs, information was received that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Zazagha and Injita villages of Munya LGA”, adding that Joint security tactical teams were immediately drafted to the area.

He explained that the teams discovered that the bandits had divided themselves into different groups, as some of the bandits had moved to Fuka and Daza villages of Munya LGA.

He said, “The tactical teams advanced to these areas where the hoodlums were fiercely engaged in gun battle and repelled. The hoodlums later extended to Gwalo village, Kafin koro area of Paikoro, LGA and the joint team responded swiftly, with recovery of cattle from the bandits”.

He explained that reinforcements were sent to Mutun-Daya village, via Gwada, Shiroro LGA upon the receipt of information that another group of bandits were sighted in the area.

He said, “The bandits were equally engaged in gun duel and some of them were neutralised, while others escaped into the forest with gun shot injuries”.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, also led additional tactical reinforcement team from Minna to Sarkin-Pawa, Munya LGA to consolidate the peace of the area adding that normalcy was being restored in all the areas.

