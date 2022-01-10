Troops foil attack, kill 5 bandits in Kaduna villages

Troops during a clearance patrol in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state foiled bandits attack on Fatika town on Sunday, killing five of the bandits in a gunbattle.

The troops were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa when they received intelligence of terrorists’ planned attack on Fatika town, they rapidly mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in pursuit of the bandits before engaging them at Kwanan Bataro where they successfully overcome the bandits.

A Kaduna state government statement signed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Mr Samuel Aruwan said the troops cleared the area of bandits before returning to base.

“The Kaduna state government has been informed by the military authorities that troops foiled an attack and neutralized five terrorists in Kwanan Bataro, Giwa local government area.

“According to the operational feedback, the troops who were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa Local Government Area received credible intelligence of terrorists’ movement towards Fatika town.





“The troops then mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in response. The outlaws were sighted and attempted to escape the advancing forces.

“The troops however cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro, and engaged them in a firefight, during which five of the terrorists were neutralized. The troops returned to base after clearing the area.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback, and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received. He encouraged them to keep up the intensity in the ongoing offensives against terrorists in the area,” the statement said.

Aruwan said security forces are sustaining monitoring and patrols in the general area.