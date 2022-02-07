Troops foil attack, rescue 7 persons in Kaduna community

Troops on Sunday rescued seven people from the clutches of bandits at Ungwan Garama near Maraban Rido in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, the state government has said.

A statement issued and signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on behalf of the state government on Monday said the rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that troops foiled an attack by bandits in Ungwan Garama, located in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun local government area.

“According to the report, a distress call was received from the area and security forces swiftly responded, mobilizing to the location and engaging the bandits. After an intense exchange, the superior firepower of the troops forced the criminals to flee in disarray.

“The security forces exploited the withdrawal route of the bandits, and were thus able to rescue seven persons who had been kidnapped. The seven rescued persons are listed as follows: Buba Samuel, Janet Buba, Rebecca Buba, Precious Buba, David Yohanna, Johnson Yohanna and John Daniel.

“All of the rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their spirited efforts and speed of response. He congratulated them on the safe rescue of the seven citizens.

“The Governor conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to the rescued persons. Security forces have sustained patrols in the general area,” Aruwan said.