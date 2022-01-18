Troops foil attacks, rescue 8 hostages, kill 3 bandits in Kaduna





Troops of the Nigerian Army have foiled bandits’ attacks on three communities in three different local government areas of Kaduna state, rescuing eight people and killing three of the bandits during gun battles.

The troops foiled an attack in Ungwan Musa near Maraban Rido in Chikun local government, they foiled another attack on Ungwar Tasha near Birnin Yero in Igabi local government and stopped another attack in Hanyin Kanwa, Giwa local government area, killing one bandit in each of the three operations, according to Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

Speaking in a statement issued by the Kaduna state government, which he signed, Aruwan said, “Military authorities have reported to the Kaduna state government that troops engaged and repelled terrorists during operations in Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

“According to the first operational feedback, troops in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun LGA responded to sounds of gunfire and swiftly mobilized towards the target location in Ungwan Musa. The troops fought their way through an ambush, which they cleared aggressively as they approached the scene of the attack.

“An intense firefight followed at the targeted building. The troops’ superior firepower eventually prevailed over the terrorists who escaped through a back fence with gunshot wounds, as confirmed by bloodstains which lined their exit.

“The troops pursued the terrorists through their withdrawal route and in the process rescued eight persons who had initially been taken hostage. The rescued persons are listed as: Likita Igah, Nancy Likita, Genesis Likita, Wilson Likita, Mary Kala, Victor Joel, Simon Musa Ali and Rufus Elisha.

“Receiving the feedback, Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i expressed gratitude to the troops for their brave efforts during the operations. He commended the troops’ swift response to the attacks and their relentless force in beating back the outlaws to rescue the citizens. The Governor extended his prayers and warm regards to the eight rescued persons and wished them all the best for the future.”