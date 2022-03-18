Troops kill 100 terrorists in Niger, recover 50 motorcycles 

Over 100 hundred terrorists have been killed in a gun battle with Joint Security Task Force in Bangi area of Mariga local government area of Niger state.

Blueprint learnt that the terrorists Wednesday night attempted to lay siege to the Bangi Divisional Police Headquarters but were over powered by the security operatives during the exchange of fire.

It was gathered that the criminals were the same gang that killed the Nasko Divisional Police Officer two days ago in Magama local government area of the state.

Blueprint learnt that after repelling the terrorists in Nasko, Monday, they moved to Bangi Wednesday from where they attacked the police headquarters in the town.

However, the combined team of the military, police and vigilantes were said to have mobilised to the scene in an encounter in which several of the terrorists were neutralised while others fled with bullet injuries.

A source who pleaded anonymity said: “The gun battle lasted for over two hours. The security personnel overpowered the bandits (terrorists) and also recovered over 50 motorcycles during the operation.”

Commissioner of local government and internal security, Emmanuel Umar confirmed the incident.

Commending the resilience of the security agencies, Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello acknowledged the dedication of the combined security team in the fight against terrorism in the state.

The governor, who spoke in a statement Thursday through his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje, lauded the joint security operatives in the state for their gallantry in repelling the attack and killing scores of the terrorists during teh gun duel.

The governor said: “It is soul-soothing to know that the criminals had a bad outing against innocent lives,” while commiserating with the Nigeria Police Force for yet losing an officer in a gun duel with terrorists.

He also sympathised with the family of the deceased police officer and prayed God to console them and repose the soul of the departed.