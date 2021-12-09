Troops kill 177 terrorists, rescue 20 police personnel, others in 2 weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said troops deployed to different theaters of operations across the country killed 177 terrorists in the last two week.

The military also said 20 kidnapped Nigerian Police Force (NPF) personnel who were abducted when terrorists attacked the Buni Yadi Police Division were rescued by troops.

Director, Defence Media Operation (DMO) Brig.-Gen Benard Onyeuko who stated this while briefing journalists on the successes of military operations across the country between 25 November and 9 December, said a total of 192 terrorists and their families comprising 51 adult males, 67 adult females and 74 children surrendered to troops within the period.

He also said assorted arms including AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns, GPMGs and rounds of different calibre of ammunitions were recovered by troops in different locations.

Giving a breakdown of the operations, Onyeuko said: “on 3 December 2021, troops repelled BHT/ISWAP terrorists’ attack in a fierce gun battle in Kala Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno state. During the encounter, troops subdued the terrorist elements with superior firepower and neutralized no fewer than 26 of them.

“In Gombi Local Government Area (LGAs) of Adamawa state as well as Rann/Rumirgo villages and Biu, Bama, Mafa and Dikwa LGAs of Borno state cumulatively, a total 62 terrorist elements were neutralized and 28 of them were arrested, while 54 assorted arms and 144 rounds of different calibre of ammunitions were recovered. Also, a total of 101 rustled livestock were recovered and 20 kidnapped NPF personnel, who were abducted when the terrorists attacked the Police Division, were rescued by own troops at Buni Yadi within the period.”

He said within the period under review, air component of Operation Thunder Strike/Whirl Punch in Kaduna state carried out air strikes against armed bandits at their enclaves killing scores.

He said: “Notably, on 3 December 2021, following credible intelligence report and after careful aerial surveillance revealed activities of armed bandits east of Rijana village along Abuja – Kaduna Highway.

“Consequently, a force package of NAF’s platforms was dispatched to take out the criminal elements. During the operation, 45 armed bandits were neutralized and their structures housing logistics items and weapons were destroyed.

“In addition, other armed bandits who escaped during the air strikes were traced to a location 4km southeast of the Kaduna State NYSC Orientation Camp, where 30 of them were killed in air strikes, which also destroyed their structures and weapons there.”

