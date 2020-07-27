Troops kill 2 bandits, arrest 3 in Zamfara

The troops of Operation Sahel Sanity deployed to North-west to combat banditry, cattle rustling and other criminality bedeviling the zone have neutralised two bandits and arrested three during cordon and search operation at Gurbin Baure town in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko, stated this at a press conference held in Super Power Army Camp in Faskari, headquarters of Faskari local government area of Katsina state, Monday.

He said on the 25 July, 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bena while conducting patrol to Anguwan Yara, Bankami, Faduwa and Danlayi villages in Zamfara state arrested one bandit informant named Garba Faduwa and he is undergoing interrogation.

“On the 22 July, 2020, troops acting on credible intelligence arrested a notorious gun runner named Musa Abubakar, alias Kasko/Buzu from Mai Wake village, Dakoro area of Maradi, Niger Republic.

“He was arrested at the premises of a school in Gusau where his relative works as a security guard and the suspect is believed to be involved in the supply of illicit arms from Niger Republic to Nigeria through Sabon Birni and Isah LGA of Sokoto state. The suspect is in custody and providing useful information to the troops,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Benard further stated that troops deployed at Forward Operation Base, Unashi, on fighting patrol to Dan Kadai village following information of sighting of bandits around Akawo village in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara state said the bandits fled, abandoning their victim, one Alhaji Lawal Mamman and was successfully rescued. He is currently receiving treatment for wounds inflicted by the bandits in the process.

In the same token, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity, continue to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols and ambushes, paving way for smooth conduct of agricultural activities across the North-west.

He stated further that the gallant troops continued the arduous task of eliminating and arresting unrepentant armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the entire Northwest zone of the country.

“Similarly, on 25 July, 2020, troops deployed at Sabuwa received a distress call on kidnap activities in the town and swiftly mobilised to the area. Following a hot pursuit, the kidnappers abandoned their 4 kidnapped victims and fled. The victims were promptly rescued and subsequently reunited with their families,” Brig.Gen. Benard said.