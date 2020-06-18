Troops kill 2 bandits in Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) late hours of Tuesday, reportedly engaged suspected armed bandits in fierce gun battle at Gyungwu Amua village in Guma local government area of Benue state, killing two and injuring one.

The troops also recovered one AK47 with 20 rounds of ammunition.

This development is coming barely two days after the troops reportedly arrested one local militia leader popularly known as Alhaji Audu from Olegeje community in Agatu local government area of Benue state. The military recovered deadly weapons from him during a communal clash in the area.

Our correspondent gathered from the locals that the armed herdsmen had stormed the village from Nasarawa state to launch an attack on the community when the troops were informed and decided to lay ambush for the marauders.

Another source who gave his name as Andohemba Jonah said the armed herdsmen numbering about seven were sighted in Gyungwu Amua Village about 7:30pm Tuesday, planning to attack the village when a distress call was put across to the troops of OPWS.

“Immediately we sighted the armed herdsmen, we quickly alerted the troops who swiftly responded and went towards their direction to lay ambush for them.

“The armed herders unfortunately ran into the troops. Without waste of time, the herders opened fire on the troops and the troops responded with a superior firepower.

“After heavy exchange of gun fire, the troops dislodged the armed herdsmen, killing two and injuring one of them.

“l saw their bodies because the army brought them back into the village with the AK 47 riffle and 20 round of ammunition.

“I want to really commend OPWS troops in Benue state for the effort they are putting in place to ensure that the security situation in Guma local government area of the state is brought under control. I must say they have done so much for us in Benue,” Abur said.

Another villager, Terfa Unande, who also spoke with Blueprint stated that two members of the community were injured from strayed bullets during the exchange of gunfire between the military troops and the armed herders in the area.

He said while one person sustained severe injury, the second person got minor injury, adding that both of them are receiving treatment at a private hospital in the area.

Though the Force Commander of OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, said he could not comment on the Guma attack and referred journalists to the Defence Head Quarters (DHQ) Information Department, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she was aware of the incident, but was yet to receive any report on the casualty level.

