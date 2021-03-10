Troops kill 25 terrorists, seize weapons in Borno

The troops of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE and 402 Special Forces Brigade have killed 25 Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists around Chikun Gudu, Kerenoa axis and environs in the ongoing Phase II of Operation “TURA TAKAIBANGO” in Borno state.

Director, Army Public Relations Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima who stated this in a statement Tuesday, said the onslaught was based on the directives given by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, when he visited the theatre of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“During his operational visit to DIKWA, the COAS issued directives to troops to advance and recapture Marte and thereafter project further to clear other adjoining villages which include Chikun Gudu, Kerenoa and environs.

“Following the directive, the gallant troops moved in, achieved the objective and projected ahead. In the course of the clearance operation, troops encountered heavy fleets of the terrorists, engaged and ultimately obliterated them. In the encounter, 25 members of the terrorist group were neutralized while the following weapons were captured: 2 Browny Machine Gun, 20 AK 47 Rifles and 5 FN Rifles, 2 60mm Motar Tube and 2 General Purpose Machine Guns.

“Other weapons captured during the operation also include 3 Anti Air Craft Guns, 2 Automatic Grenade Launchers, 2 Gun trucks and one CJTF Hilux amongst others. The troops not swayed by the success project further to ensure no elements of the terrorists were left within the area,” the statement said.