Troops kill 3 kidnappers, rescue victim in Plateau

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have killed three kidnapers and rescued several victims during a raid at the kidnappers den at Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the operation was under Operation ACCORD that is aimed at curtailing the activities of bandits and other criminals in the North West and North Central region, was conducted on 19 June 2020, “sequel to actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin at Pialat hotel Kwa in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau state.”

According to Enenche, the troops overwhelmed the suspects who opened fire on them, with superior fire power, killing three bandits while others escaped with gun shot wounds.

“Troops recovered one Barreta pistol, one single barrel gun, 2 fabricated pistols, 4 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 cartridges, one motorcycle and one techno phone,” he said.

“Also on 19 June 2020, troops in collaboration with local vigilante rescued a herder one Salisu Abdullahi who went missing while grazing around Bakin Rafi at Gidan Ado general area in Riyom LGA. The herder was duly evacuated to hospital for prompt medical attention.”

Enenche said troops also arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Alhaji Idris around Hawan-Kibo general area in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state, adding that four other suspected kidnappers were apprehended in connection with the kidnap of one Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi at Kwahas-Lahir area in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspects have been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

“Additionally, as part of Operation ACCORD Civil-Military Cooperation activities, Headquaters Operation SAFE HAVEN distributed relief materials to residents of Daffo district and Kuba village in Barkin Ladi LGA of the state. This was aimed at cushioning the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Enenche said.