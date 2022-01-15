Troops kill 3 terrorists, recover arms in Kaduna community

Troops have attacked suspected bandits meeting point along the Telele -Sabon Gida road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, where they engaged the bandits killing three of them and recovering three AK-47 guns.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Saturday said the troops recovered three AK-47 magazines, two motorcycles and two mobile phones.

“Military authorities have reported to the Kaduna state government that troops neutralized three terrorists during patrols along the Telele-Sabon Gida road in Chikun LGA.

“According to the operational feedback, the troops laid an ambush at a suspected terrorists rallying point on the route. As expected, the outlaws approached the troops’ position, and entered the killing range, after which they were vigorously engaged.

“The criminals returned fire but were overpowered by the troops after a brief firefight. Three terrorists were neutralized in the exchange. The troops recovered the following: three AK47 rifles, three AK47 magazines, two motorcycles and two mobile phones.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback. He commended the troops for their swift and decisive action in engaging the terrorists, and encouraged them to keep up the tempo against criminal elements.

“Security forces are sustaining patrols and monitoring of the general area,” Aruwan said.