Troops kill 3 wanted criminals in Benue

Three members of a criminal gang in Benue, Terwase Akwaza popularly

known as Gana

were yesterday killed in Zaki Biam Ukum local government area

of Benue state by troops of Operation Whirl Strike (OPWS).

Force Commander, OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini disclosed this

yesterday at the Tactical Air Command (TAC) Headquarters, Makurdi,

while briefing newsmen preparatory to take off for a theatre

operation in Logo and Guma local government areas of Benue state.

Adeyemi also said a total of 145 Internally Displayed Persons (IDPs)

have so far returned to their homes since the flag off of Operation

Whirl Stroke, across the four states which include Benue, Taraba,

Nasarawa and Zamfara states.

He said some of the IDPs still in the camps were the economic IDPs who

cannot return home because they will have nothing to eat.

“It is not because of security alone that IDPs are not returning home.

People are there as economic IDPs because the resources to go back on

their own without some form of assistance is not available for them.

“So, I think the state government should be looking at the model that

was adopted by Nasarawa state whereby when the people were going back

home, the government intervened and provided some seedlings, gave them

some resources such as building materials and even cash to enable

them go back home.

“As I said, I’m not going, the operation will continue. We will put in

our very best to ensure that the affected villages are fully protected

to give confidence to the IDPs

“This thing is also a political issue and if it is actually on my own

I can provide the environment for them to go back, but whether they

will go back or not depends on the form of assistance they get,” he

added.

On the Zaki Biam incident, he said the Gana gang were carrying out

robbery operation when troops were alerted.

He said when troops moved in, the robbers engaged the soldiers who

returned fire resulting in the death of the three robbers.

He said the gang of Gana are usually involved in armed robbery and

kidnapping to finance their operations.

