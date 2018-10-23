Troops kill 3 wanted criminals in Benue

Three members of a criminal gang in Benue, Terwase Akwaza popularly
known as Gana
were yesterday killed in Zaki Biam Ukum local government area
of Benue state by troops of Operation Whirl Strike (OPWS).
Force Commander, OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini disclosed this
yesterday at the Tactical Air Command (TAC) Headquarters, Makurdi,
while briefing newsmen preparatory to take off for a theatre
operation in Logo and Guma local government areas of Benue state.
Adeyemi also said a total of 145 Internally Displayed Persons (IDPs)
have so far returned to their homes since the flag off of Operation
Whirl Stroke, across the four states which include Benue, Taraba,
Nasarawa and Zamfara states.
He said some of the IDPs still in the camps were the economic IDPs who
cannot return home because they will have nothing to eat.
“It is not because of security alone that IDPs are not returning home.
People are there as economic IDPs because the resources to go back on
their own without some form of assistance is not available for them.
“So, I think the state government should be looking at the model that
was adopted by Nasarawa state whereby when the people were going back
home, the government intervened and provided some seedlings, gave them
some resources such as building materials and even cash to enable
them go back home.
“As I said, I’m not going, the operation will continue. We will put in
our very best to ensure that the affected villages are fully protected
to give confidence to the IDPs
“This thing is also a political issue and if it is actually on my own
I can provide the environment for them to go back, but whether they
will go back or not depends on the form of assistance they get,” he
added.
On the Zaki Biam incident, he said the Gana gang were carrying out
robbery operation when troops were alerted.
He said when troops moved in, the robbers engaged the soldiers who
returned fire resulting in the death of the three robbers.
He said the gang of Gana are usually involved in armed robbery and
kidnapping to finance their operations.
