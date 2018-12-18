Troops kill 4 terrorists in Borno

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have killed four Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday 16th December 2018 neutralised four Boko Haram terrorists during a gun duel at Maibukarti, a village along Maiduguri-Damboa road, when they were engaged by the gallant troops.

Army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman said in a statement that the troops also recovered some weapons from the terrorists after the encounter.

He said the terrorists came attacked Maibukarti village at about 5pm on Saturday and were successfully repelled by the troops.

“The troops were further reinforced and went on hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, while the Nigerian Air Forces provided close air support.

Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter with the terrorists.

“The gallant troops recovered 4 AK-47 rifles, 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 AK-47 rifrles magazine, 2 Motorcycles and 1 bicycles. Other items recovered include 1 Bandolier, 1 GSM handset, 3 SIM cards, an earpiece, some phone accessories, kolanuts, gloves and drugs. The exploitation continues in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.