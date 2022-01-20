Troops kill 44 terrorists, recover 4 gun trucks, others

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said ground troops with support of the air component of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east and Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-east killed a total of 44 terrorists.

The military also said a total of 863 terrorists and their families comprising 136 males, 251 females and 476 children surrendered to troops at different locations, including Banki, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza and Gamboru towns in Borno state.

Director Defence Media Operations (DMO) Maj.-Gen Benard Onyeuko stated this Thursday while briefing journalists on the successes of various military operations across the country between 6 and 20 January 2022.

According to him the surrendered terrorists have been properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

He said: “During the encounter, troops neutralized scores of the terrorists and captured their gun trucks and other weapons. These operations resulted in the elimination and arrest of several terrorists, recovery of assorted arms, ammunition, livestock and other items of security concern as well as rescue of abducted civilians.

“Furthermore, troops’ operational activities have continued to drive terrorists out of their camps into surrendering with their arms and families in the North East Zone of the country. Consequently, within this period under review, own troops neutralized a total of 37 terrorist elements, arrested 17 of them as well as recovered 21 assorted arms and 117 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, while a total of 4 gun trucks were captured from the terrorists.

He disclosed that some of the locations in which operational efforts of troops of Operation Hadarin Daji yielded results are Gurbin Baure – Shimfada road, Gidan Saleh and Girnashe villages as well as Jibia town in Jibia local government in Katsina state, Wasagu town in Danko-Wasagu local government of Kebbi state and Kara Kalmalo village in Ilella Sokoto state.

“Consequently, these operations resulted in the neutralization of 12 armed bandits and arrest of 15 including their collaborators. Also, a total of 16 assorted arms and 136 rounds of different calibres of ammunition and 114 rustled livestock were recovered by troops within the period. In addition, troops recovered 3 extra magazines of AK-47 rifles and 4 motorcycles from bandits, while a total of 3 kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations,” he said.

He noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies across the country have and will continue to maintain their stand in the efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of actions.