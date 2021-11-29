Troops kill 5 bandits in Kaduna communities

Security forces have killed three bandits in Idasu, Giwa local government area and two others in Birnin Gwari local government area in two separate encounters following patrols around their hideouts.



A statement signed by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Monday said that two AK47 rifles, one pump action rifle and three motorcycles were recovered from the operations.



According to Aruwan, “Security forces conducting operations against identified bandit enclaves have informed the Kaduna state government that five bandits have been neutralized in two locations spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas.

“According to the report, troops on patrol made contact with bandits around an identified hideout in Birnin Gwari LGA. They were engaged in a gun duel, after which two bandits were confirmed to have been neutralized.





“In another raid on a bandits’ camp around Idasu in Giwa LGA, security forces engaged the criminals and after a gun battle, three of these were confirmed neutralised.

“Cumulatively, across both locations, two AK47 rifles, one pump action rifle and three motorcycles were recovered from the operations, and are in the custody of the Military.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the reports with satisfaction, and thanked the security forces for conducting sharp and effective missions. The Governor urged them to sustain their efforts towards dismantling identified criminal enclaves.

“Clearance operations will be sustained in these and other locations across the state.”