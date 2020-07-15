Troops kill 6 bandits, foil attempt to rustle cattle in Zamfara, Katsina

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed six bandits when they stormed their enclave at Komani Hills within Rukudawa general area of Zamfara state.

The troops also foiled attempts by bandits to rustle cattle at Kasele village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said that the bandits were killed in an operation on 14 July 2020 based on credible Human Intelligence.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior fire power killing 6 of them while others fled with grave gun shots wounds. One GPMG, one AK 47 rifle, one magazine and 34 motorcycles were recovered,” he said.

He said in Kasele village was conducted by the troops on 13 July 2020 after they had received a distress call on attempt by bandits to rustle cattle in the community.

” As they swiftly mobilized to the scene, the bandits fled in disarray thereby abandoning the animals. Afterwards, the gallant troops have maintained presence in the village and normalcy restored,” Enenche said.

He said the Military High Command haa congratulated the troops for their “dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute and sustain the offensive in the North West zone of the Country.”