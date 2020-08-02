Troops kill 80 bandits, arrest 33 in North-west

The troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have so far neutralised 80 bandits and arrested 33 suspected bandits in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states within the last one month.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure during a press briefing at the Special Army Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina state on Saturday.

“The aim of the operation is to support Operation Hadarin Daji in streaming the tides of the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, incessant killings and other crimes in the North-west zone of the country,” he said.

According to him, the troops also arrested 14 bandits’ informants and their collaborators in the three states during the period under review.

Onyeuko revealed that the troops rescued 17 kidnap-victims and destroyed the notorious Dangote Triangle bandits’ camp and their logistics base and several other camps.

He said the troops recovered a total of 943 cows, 633 sheep/rams.

The acting director noted that the troops recovered seven AK47 rifles, one GPMG and 16 dane guns from the criminals.

“The gallant troops will continue to dominate volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other elements freedom of action.

“This achievement is further evident by active resumption of farming, social and economic activities by the local communities with reduced fear of threats in their localities,” he said.

He said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, commended the troops for their gallantry, successes and the professionalism exhibited within a short period.

“Buratai urged them not to relent in their efforts in that direction,” he said.

He added that Buratai extends Sallah goodwill message to the people of North-west, and also reassured them of the Army’s commitment to restoring peace.