Troops kill 84 terrorists, arrest 38 in 2 weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said troops of Operation Hadin Kai deployed to the North-east have killed 51 terrorists and arrested 19 other.

The military also said a total of 1,081 terrorists and their families comprising 187 males, 326 females and 568 children surrendered to troops at different locations of the theatre.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brig.-Gen Benard Onyeuko stated this in Abuja while addressing journalists on the successes recorded by the military in various theatres of operations across the country between 9 and 23 December 2021.

According to him, 122 assorted arms and 1,499 rounds of different calibres of ammunitions were recovered, while a total of 8 gun trucks of the terrorists were destroyed.

Speaking on Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-west, Brig.-Gen Onyeuko said troops sustained offensive operations against armed bandits and other criminal elements at different locations.

He said the locations include Kaikazaka village in Sokoto state as well as Garbadu town and Saturi, Katanga, Badarawa and Tunga Na Yarchiga villages in Zamfara state.

He said: “Cumulatively, a total of 33 armed bandits were neutralized, while 19 of them and their collaborators as well as armed herdsmen were arrested.

“Also, 37 assorted arms, including AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns and GPMGs as well as 698 rounds of different calibres of ammunitions, 22 motorcycles and 899 rustled livestock among other items and vehicles were recovered; while 28 kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations. Additionally, 59 extra magazines of assorted arms and 21 motorcycles were recovered from bandits.”

Speaking further, he said troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained anti-illegal oil production operations to forestall activities of vandals and other economic saboteurs in the South – south zone.

He said: “Troops discovered and immobilized a total of 14 illegal refining sites, 19 ovens, 13 cooking pots/boilers, 15 cooling systems, 15 reservoirs, 5 large dugout pits and 33 storage tanks in the Niger Delta Region.

“A total of 896,500 litres and 70 polythene bags of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered in the process. Also, a total of 11,000 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene and 689,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations. In addition, 28 pieces of galvanized pipes, 3 tanker trucks and 12 wooden boats used for illegal oil bunkering activities were recovered and handled appropriately in the course of the operations.”

