Troops kill 85 terrorists, 293 bandits in 1 month-DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North-east and Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North-west have killed 85 Boko-Haram/ISWAP terrorists and 293 bandits in different military offensives in the last one month.

The military also said over 90 terrorists and bandits including their collaborators and logistics suppliers were arrested in the course of the various operations.

Director Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brig.- Gen Benard Onyeuko who stated this while briefing journalists on various military operations across the country between 2 and 30 September, 2021, said a total of 121 assorted weapons including SMG, HK21 guns, AK-47 and locally-made rifles with magazines, 3,372 rounds of 7.62mm NATO/Special ammunition, locally made pistols and smooth body grenades, RPG-7 bombs as well as 12,250 bags of fertilizers and 178 rustled livestock among several other items were recovered from the terrorists.

According to him, a total of 2,783 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops within the period under review.

He said, “Troops had several encounters with terrorists at different locations. In the course of the operations, significant results were recorded in different locations in the North East. These locations include; Mazga – Kamuya, Damboa Wass – Bitta – Balo – Gwoza and Damboa – Bulabulin – Maiduguri roads as well as at Bazza, Jigaiambu and Michika towns, in Borno State. Other locations are; Mairari, Rumirgo and Fuye villages; Gashua market, Takaskala axis, Damaturu – Maiduguri main supply routes, Mafa town as well as along Gulumba Gana – Dikwa road, all in Borno State. In addition, dozens of ISWAP/BHT terrorists and their collaborators were neutralized in coordinated air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI on 26 September 2021. Cumulatively, a total of 85 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized and 43 terrorists including their collaborators and logistics suppliers were arrested in the course of the various operations.”

Explaining how the successes recorded in the North West was achieved, Onyeuko said, “In operation HADARIN DAJI, troops within the period intensified their offensive operations on bandits’ enclaves in the North West Zone

“During the period under review, a total of 240 armed bandits were neutralized, 125 assorted arms including AK-47 and FN riffles and Dane guns as well as 1,166 rounds of 7.62mm special/NATO ammunition, 1,304 livestock and 54 motorcycles among other items were recovered within the period. Also, 47 armed bandits, informants and bandits’ collaborators were arrested within the period.

“In the same vein, the Air Component conducted air bombardments on criminal enclaves in different locations including Magami and Dansadau forests in Zamfara State.

“The air operations yielded attendant successes at Danmusa, Safana and Dutsinma LGAs as well as Gonar, Sani, Jikan and Malam villages at the Yantumaki forest, Lelet village forest and Yantumaki – Maidabino road in Katsina State. The operations resulted in the neutralization of no fewer than 53 armed bandits, while several others escaped with varying degree of gunshot wounds and destruction of several of their structures used as hideouts and logistics facilities,” he said.