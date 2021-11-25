Troops kill 90 terrorists, arrest 21 in 2 weeks – DHQ

…996 surrendered

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North-east have killed over 90 Boko Haram/ Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists and arrested 21 others.



The military also said a total of 996 terrorists and their families comprising 203 males, 302 females and 491 children surrendered to troops at different locations in Borno state.



Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brig.-Gen Bernard Onyeuko while briefing journalist on update military operations across the country from 11 to 25, said troops also arrested a notorious terrorist named Mr Haladu Saleh who has been on wanted list since 2018.



He said “In the course of these operations, no fewer than 90 terrorists were neutralized and 21 of them arrested.”



According to him, although a few setbacks were experienced in the course of these operations within the last 2 weeks, however, troops remained undaunted and determined in their quest to attain sustainable peace in the country through kinetic and non-kinetic operations.



He said: “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI within the period under review carried out extensive land and air operations across the theatre.

“Notably, on 12 November 2021, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI decimated BHT/ISWAP terrorist elements in offensive air strikes in a location within Baga near the Lake Chad.

“Similarly, on 13 November 2021, own troops in a coordinated ground and air attacks, repelled terrorists’ attack on troops at Askira Uba in Borno state. During the counter-offensive operation, over 50 of the terrorists were neutralized and several of their combat equipment, including gun trucks and other weapons were destroyed.”



Speaking further, he said troops arrested Boko Haram logistics supplies and 2 drug peddlers named Mr Ezekiel Karson and Galadima Bako with large quantities of cannabis sativa.



He added that many kidnapped victims were freed and assorted weapons were seized from the terrorists.

“Also, 98 assorted weapons, including AK-47 rifles and 2,589 rounds of ammunitions were recovered within the period. Additionally, 7 kidnapped civilians were rescued.

” Their fighting vehicles as well as large caches of arms and ammunition were recovered during the encounter. However, some of our gallant officers and soldiers paid the supreme prize, ” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.