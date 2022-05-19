Troops kill Boko Haram commander, spiritual leader

…53,262 have so far surrendered

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed a Boko Haram commander Abubakar Sarki in Sambisa forest, at Yuwe in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state.

The military high command also said troops while conducting clearance operation killed the Amir and spiritual head of Gaita general area, Mallam Shehu and some of his foot soldiers.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko, who stated this while briefing journalists on the successes of military operations across the country between 28 April to 19 May 2022, said a total of 1,627 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered to troops at different locations.

According to him, they comprise 331 men, 441 women and 855 children.

General Onyeuko also said as at 16 May 2022, a total of 53,262 have so far surrendered.

Speaking further, he said troops arrested Mallam Modu Goni, a terrorist and logistics supplier at Bunin Yadi Market based on intelligent report.

“In furtherance to its operational activities, on 17 May 2022, Mallam Modu Pantami was apprehended at the outskirt of Benishied village in Kaga Local Government Area while attempting to transport large quantity of logistics items he purchased for onward supply to terrorist at Gomari village in Fere Local Government Area of Borno state.

“ Items recovered from him include; 2 mobile phones, cartons of assorted drugs and injections of different types, 5 gallons of PMS, 20 turban scarfs, 50kg bags of sugar, 3 bags of 50kg flour, 5 cartons of Maltina drinks, 290 sets of female hijabs, 20 females rubber shoes, 325 litres of red oil, 15 sets of Kaftan cloth, 5 black trousers, 5 cartons of macaroni, 6 Cartons of spaghetti, 3 cartons of sweet, 4 mudu of date (Dabino), 5 sacks of soft drinks, 4 dagger, 3 cartons of maggi, 1 big basket of kolanut, 10 box of matches, 5 sacks of detergent, 10 rubber mats and the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00) Naira only.

“Troops conducted ambush operations at terrorists crossing point at Kaidieri village in the cause of the operation 5 terrorists were neutralized with assorted weapons and different calibers of ammunitions captured from the terrorists.

“Consequently, during these operations, troops rescued 63 civilians, neutralized 42 terrorists, arrest 20 terrorists. Also, recovered 2 LMGS, 21 AK47 rifles, 11 AK 56 rifles, 22 MGs, 419 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, 1 gun turret, 31 AK 47 magazines, 3 motorcycles, 6 bicycles, 1 pumping machine, 2 bandolier belts containing 377 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, 1 Isuzu vehicle,” he said.

