Troops kill Boko Haram terrorists near Lake Chad

By Sadiq Abubakar Maiduguri

In continuation of ongoing eff orts to root out Boko Haram terrorists in its areas of responsibility, the troops of 7 Brigade Special Forces and 8 Task Force Division have dislodged terrorists in Dawashi Gari village, an area bordering Lake Chad. A statement yesteesday in Maiduguri said soldiers of the division killed 4 terrorists, while others fl ed, abandoning their motorcycles, which were recovered and destroyed, to prevent further usage by terrorists. Th e statement, signed by Colonel Timothy Antigha , the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, Nigerian Army, said “ as part of the theater wide and ongoing clearance operations, troops of 145 battalion, 5 Brigade, 8 Task Force Division have cleared Gashigar, Asaga, Bukarti and neighbouring villages. “In the process, troops made contact with terrorists in Kanama village and killed 2 terrorists arrested 2 others, while 1 AK 47 riffl e, 4 magazines and 4 motorcycles were recovered.