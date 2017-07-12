Defence 

Troops kill Boko Haram terrorists near Lake Chad

Posted By: Blueprint Newsroom 0 Comment

By Sadiq Abubakar Maiduguri

In continuation of ongoing eff orts to root out Boko Haram terrorists in its areas of responsibility, the troops of 7 Brigade Special Forces and 8 Task Force Division have dislodged terrorists in Dawashi Gari village, an area bordering Lake Chad. A statement yesteesday in Maiduguri said soldiers of the division killed 4 terrorists, while others fl ed, abandoning their motorcycles, which were recovered and destroyed, to prevent further usage by terrorists. Th e statement, signed by Colonel Timothy Antigha , the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, Nigerian Army, said “ as part of the theater wide and ongoing clearance operations, troops of 145 battalion, 5 Brigade, 8 Task Force Division have cleared Gashigar, Asaga, Bukarti and neighbouring villages. “In the process, troops made contact with terrorists in Kanama village and killed 2 terrorists arrested 2 others, while 1 AK 47 riffl e, 4 magazines and 4 motorcycles were recovered.

