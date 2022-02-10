Troops kill ISWAP commanders, 120 others

…965 others surrendered

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said land and air components of Operation Hadin Kai deployed to the North-east have killed several Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorist (ISWAP) Commanders and their fighters.

According the DHQ, an ISWAP senior commander Mallam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of Kirta Wulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device for the terrorist were among those killed during the airstrike.

Director Defence Media Operation (DMO) Maj.-Gen Benard Onyeuko who stated this while briefing journalists on the successes of military operations in the last three weeks, said 120 Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists were killed and 50 others were arrested within the period under review.

He said 25 terrorists got drowned in a lake at Abbaganaram, Bukar Mairam, Chukum Gudu and Jubilaram in Marte Local Government Area of Borno state in an attempt to escape the bombardment.

He said: “Own troops consolidated their operational success against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorist (ISWAP) in the last 3 weeks. Some of the areas which the operations were conducted are; Bama, Gwoza, Monguno, Kanduga, Damboa, Damasak, Gudumbali and Nganzi Local Government Area. Kukawa, Chibok as well as Sambisa Forest, Kirta Wulgo in Marte Local Government of Borno State.

“Troops also recorded significant results at various locations in Adamawa and Yobe State around Goniri in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State. Notably the air interdiction at eliminated several ISWAP Commanders and their fighters during the encounter. An ISWAP senior commander Mallam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of Kirta Wulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device for the terrorist were killed during the airstrike.

“Relatedly, the Air Component conducted air strikes on ISWAP enclaves at Abbaganaram, Bukar Mairam, Chukum Gudu and Jubilaram in Marte Local Government Area neutralized scores of terrorists including high profile Commanders while about 25 Terrorists got drowned in the lake in an attempt to escape the bombardment. The ISWAP armoury and warehouse were also destroyed and arrest of several terrorists recovery of assorted arms, ammunition and captured their gun trucks and other weapons. Also, livestocks and other items of security concern were recovered as well as rescued abducted civilians.

Continuing, he said “Cumulatively, the troops within the period under review, neutralized 120 fighters, arrested 50 of the terrorists, 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibers of ammunition were captured from the terrorists.

Speaking further, Onyeuko said that troops rescued 25 abducted civilians and a total of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to own troops deployed at different location including Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe state.

He added that the surrendered terrorists have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.