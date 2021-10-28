Troops kill new ISWAP leader Bako, several others

…1,199 surrender in 2 weeks

The Nigerian military said troops of Operation Hadin Kai operating in the North-east killed a total of 38 terrorists including the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) new leader known as Bako.

The military also said a total of 1,199 terrorists and their families, comprising 114 adult males, 312 adult females and 773 children, surrendered to troops at different locations in the North-east between 15 and 28 October 2021.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brig.-Gen Benard Onyeuko stated this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the update of military operations across the country.

He said, “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have sustained the aggressive posture with zest in the North East. The Theatre Command conducted a series of land and air operations in different locations have not only degraded the enemy’s operational capabilities of insurgents, but have contributed to more terrorists surrendering with their families.

‘In the course of the operations within the period, a total of 38 terrorist elements were neutralized, including the ISWAP’s new leader, Bako. Also, a total of 11 criminal elements including terrorists and their informants and their logistics suppliers were arrested in the course of these operations.

“Additionally, a total of 29 assorted weapons, 166 rounds of assorted ammunition, among other items were recovered. Others are; 2 gun trucks and 622 bags of fertilizer, used for production of IEDs; while 5 kidnapped civilians were rescued. Some of these feats were recorded at; Dar, Kumshe, Wulgo, Chabbol and Kijmatari villages in Borno State as well as locations along Ngala – Wulgo and Nguru – Kano roads. Other locations were; Dikwa and Mafa villages as well as Ngama village in Yobe state. “

Speaking on Operation Hadarin Daji, Onyeuko said troops dominated the operations theatre with aggressive fighting patrols and other kinetic operations with the support of intensive air operations leading to various degrees of successes.

“Cumulatively, a total of 15 kidnapped civilians were rescued; 9 armed bandits neutralized; 11 AK 47 rifles, 43 rounds of ammunition and 86 livestock were recovered as well as 34 armed bandits and other criminal elements were arrested within the period. The arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary action,” he said.

He said, both kinetic and non-kinetic efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies are yielding significant results, adding that the military will not relent nor rest on its oars in the fight against all forms of criminalities in the country.