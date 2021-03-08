Troops kill scores of bandits in 4 Kaduna LGAs



Jet fighters have killed scores of bandits in aerial bombardment of bandit camps and locations in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state.

Several bandits were killed as jet fighters conducted armed reconnaissance over locations in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas, according to Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.



“According to operational feedback, bandits were sighted at a location 6km west of Anaba, which was then engaged with rockets. After the strike, fleeing bandits were mopped up with cannons.

“Other locations were reported calm with no suspicious activity, such as Rikau, Galadimawa, Kidandan and Yadi. Polewire, Crossing Point, Gagafada, Manini, Udawa, the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Ungwan Yako and environs were also covered with normal activities reported.



“In a follow-up mission, thorough scans were conducted over Anaba, Dogon Dawa, Dan Sadau and environs with no significant movement observed.

“In a third mission, close air support was provided to troops of Operation Taimako Yazo around Buruku and environs. Thorough scans were conducted over Buruku and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road with no threats observed.



“Rahama, Albasu, Sabon Birni, Kutemeshi, Rikau, Galadimawa, Kaya, Fatika, Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Kuduru, Damari, Takama, Maidaro and environs were similarly scanned.



“Three bandits were sighted at Yadi fleeing from the aircraft. They were engaged and neutralized. Other locations were calm.

“Receiving the operational feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the crews and troops for their consistency and commended them for another round of successful missions,” Aruwan said.

