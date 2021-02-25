Troops kill scores of bandits in 4 Kaduna LGAs

Several air missions by fighter jets have killed scores of bandits across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs has said.

Samuel Aruwan said in a statement on Thursday that further air reconnaissance missions were conducted on Wednesday across various locations of interest to deal more with the bandits.



“From the operational feedback to the Kaduna state government, scans were conducted over Anaba, Igabi LGA, with no threats observed. The crew maintained an overhead presence in the area until visibility could no longer permit effective scans.



“Another crew covered Walawa, Yadi, Rikwa, Goron Dutse, Kuyanbana, Dan Sadau-Kaboro Road, Dutsen Magaji, Zabiya, Dogon Dawa, Polewire and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road. Normal human and vehicular movement was observed at Dan Sadau, Dogon Dawa and Birnin Gwari.

“Birnin Gwari ground troops reported ongoing clearance operations within Polewire, and were joined by the crew. A third mission was conducted over Fasir, about half a kilometre from Sabon Birni, where scans revealed no suspicious activity.

“Proceeding from there, about 4km west of Maidaro, three bandits were seen on motorcycles along a river line, taking cover from the aircraft. They were engaged and neutralised.



“The crew then provided close air support to ground troops on clearance operations at the Birnin Gwari/Polewire/Gagafada axis. About 16km east of Birnin Gwari, just north of Polewire, bandits were sighted with herds of cattle and were neutralized.

“As the crew proceeded to cover Kampanin Doka, Goron Dutse, Gwaska and the Kamuku Forest, more bandits with herds of cattle were neutralized 4km south of Kampanin Doka.



“In the final mission for Wednesday, armed reconnaissance was carried out over the Rigasa area, following reports of bandits’ activities. Scans revealed no threats. Armed escort was then provided to ground troops of the 271 NAF Detachment on patrol to Udawa. Similarly, no suspicious activity was observed.

“Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir el-Rufai commended the troops and fighter crews for their vigilance and relentless work in and around identified enclaves. Vigorous patrols will continue across these locations and other areas of interest,” Aruwan added.

