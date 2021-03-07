Troops kill scores of bandits in Kaduna communities



Troops have killed four bandits and injured several others in an ambush in Gwagwada, while many were killed during aerial missions over locations in Chikun and Birnin Gwari local government areas.

A government statement on Sunday said bandits were smoked out of their hideouts in Birnin Gwari camps while others met their end at about 8km Northeast of Kushaka.



Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who signed the statement said, “four bandits have been neutralized and several others injured in an ambush operation conducted by troops around Gwagwada, Chikun local government area.

“According to operational feedback from troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) intelligence was received on bandits movement from Katika village towards Antenna in Chikun LGA. In response to this, the troops lay an opportunity ambush at Antenna village. The bandits approached the location and eventually sprang the ambush. The troops opened fire as they entered the killing range.



“After the engagement, four of the bandits were confirmed dead, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Three rifles and one axe were recovered from the scene.”

Speaking about the air force attacks on bandits, Aruwan said, “several bandits were neutralized during aerial missions conducted over locations in Chikun and Birnin Gwari local government areas.

“According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Gwagwada, Chikun, Kuduru, Chukuba, Erina, Kushaka, Dogon Gona, Kusasu, Sarkin Pawa, Kurebe and Falleli around the Kaduna-Niger interstate boundaries.

“About 8km Northeast of Kushaka, bandits were sighted crossing a track to flee from the aircraft. They were promptly engaged and neutralized. Ground troops reported calm situations at Sarkin Pawa and Erina.

“Another mission was conducted at the Birnin Gwari general area with an informant on board to identify bandit hideouts, which were then engaged with rockets. A bandit scampering for cover within the woods was also neutralized.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the report with thanks, and commended the troops for swift action which led to the successful exercise and the elimination of the four bandits. Citizens in the area are urged to report any individuals seeking treatment for suspicious injuries by calling the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 or 08170189999.”

