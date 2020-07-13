Troops kill scores of bandits, rescue 5 kidnapped victims, recover 302 cattle, 412 sheep in Zamfara, Sokoto

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed scores of bandits and wounded several others during an operation at Daki Takwas and Tashar Kuturu in Anka and Talata Mafara Local Government Areas of Zamfara state.

The troops also rescued five kidnapped victims and recovered 302 cattle and 412 sheep rustled by the bandits.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major. Gen. John Enenche said the operation was conducted on 11 July 2020, after credible intelligence that armed bandits have rustled unconfirmed number of cows around Daki Takwas and Tashar Kuturu in Anka and Talata Mafara Local Government Areas of Zamfara state.

He said the troops were “tactically” deployed to the scene andconfronted the bandits. According to him, troops “overwhelmed the recalcitrant bandits with superior fire”, killing scores of them while others escaped with gun shots wounds.

“The troops recovered 302 rustled cows and 412 sheep,” he said, “equally one empty magazine and 5 mobile phones were recovered. Efforts are ongoing to hand over the rustled animals to the owners.”

In another operation in Sokoto state, Enenche said troops rescued three kidnapped victims in Isa Local Government Area and two at Yayi village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

“The victims on interrogation stated that they were kidnapped on 1 June 2020,” he said. “All the victims have been handed over to the Sokoto State Government.”

Enenche also said that troops arrested five members of Yan Sakai group and a gun fabricator along Maga- Kyabu-Tadurga village road, and recovered some items Items, such as: one motorcycle, 10 dane guns, one catapult and one knife. Others were one saw,16 plugs, one axe and three mobile phones.

He said the Military High Command has commended the troops for their “dedication and unwavering commitment and urges them to remain committed and sustain the onslaught against the enemies of our country.”