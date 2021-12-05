Troops Kill scores of terrorists, loss 7 in Kala Balge

The Nigerian Army said troops of Sector 1 Joint Task Force (JTF) North-east Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have neutralized scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who infiltrated Kala Balge town on gun trucks and motorcycles on Friday, 3 December 2021.

Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement Saturday said, the insurgents attacked troops deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) Rann, a border town between Nigeria and Cameroon.

He said troops engaged the marauding terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their mission and withdrew in disarray.

He however, said two officers and five soldiers were killed in the attack, while three personnel who sustained gunshot wounds are currently receiving medical attention.

The statement reads: “In the fierce battle for Kala Balge, troops defended the town and neutralized 26 BH/ISWAP terrorists. The gallant troops also captured terrorists’ combat vehicles, 18 AK 47 rifles and one M-21 rifle with large quantity of ammunition. Several other equipment were also destroyed by troops.

“Regrettably, two officers and five soldiers paid the supreme price, while three personnel who sustained gunshot wounds are currently receiving medical attention.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has paid tribute to the departed heroes, who paid the supreme price in defending their fatherland. He has also commended troops for their gallantry in the North East, especially with the recent successes recorded in Gajiram and the Tumbus.”

