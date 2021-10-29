Troops kill several bandits, arrest spouse, marabouts in Chikun, Igabi

Troops have killed several bandits during an aerial clearance and mop-up in Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

The troops also arrested a fleeing bandit, the wife of a notorious bandit, a spiritual leader and two suspected collaborators.

The Kaduna state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, on Friday said various camps were destroyed in the two local governments.

The statement read in part, “Security forces have reported that several bandits were eliminated, and their camps destroyed, during clearance operations in Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

“According to the reports, clearance operations were conducted in Faka, Katuka, Barebari and Maguzawa general areas, spanning Chikun and Igabi LGAs. An unconfirmed number of bandits were sighted on the high ground across the Maguzawa river; they were engaged by a NAF attack helicopter, and neutralized.

“Furthermore, the security forces conducted clearance patrols to Katuka, about 9km from Kangon Kadi in Chikun LGA. During the destruction of camps, one fleeing bandit was apprehended, with the following items recovered: one motorcycle, one AK-47 rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed satisfaction at these reports, and commended the security forces for the successful operation. He thanked the troops for their relentless efforts, and urged security agencies to ensure thorough investigations on the persons apprehended. Clearance patrols will be sustained in these and other earmarked areas.”

