Troops kill several terrorists, another 174 surrender in 2 weeks -DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said troops of Operations Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji deployed to the North-east and North-west parts of the country have killed several Boko Haram and Islam State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The Director, Defence Media Operation (DMO) Maj.-Gen Benard Onyeuko who stated this while briefing journalists on the successes of military operations in the country between 24 February and 10 March 2022, added that a total of 174 terrorists comprising of 43 males, 58 females and 73 children from villages around Bama and Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state surrendered to troops.

According to him, troops also seized different caliber of weapons and ammunitions from the terrorists.

He said: “Troops of Operation Kadin kai within the last 2 weeks sustained aggressive posture by conducting clearance operations in the fight against Boko Haram /Islam State West Africa Province terrorists and other criminal element in the theatre of operations.

“During the encounter 10 terrorists were neutralized. Troops also recovered 4 AA-guns, 2,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 10 bicycles, 1 unexploded Improvised Explosive Device, 1 MOWAG APC, 1 truck mounted with 122 artillery gun, 1 machine gun, 4 AK 47 rifles, 1 60mm motar tube with 5 bombs.

“Similarly, troops had an encounter with Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists along Debiro-Shaffa Village in Hawul Local Government Area 2 terrorists were neutralized and recovered 1 AK 47 rifle, 3 magazines, 143 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 dane gun, 1 pumpaction rifle and 6 cartridges.

Continuing, he said, “Consequently, the operations resulted in the neutralization of 90 bandits, 8 civilians were rescued, and 2 locally fabricated rifles, 2 pump action guns, 1 locally made pistol, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special and 4 phones were recovered. Cumulatively, the operations neutralized 96 terrorists, rescued 8 kidnapped victims, and recovered large cache of ammunitions.”

Speaking on Operation Delta Safe in the Niger Delta, Maj.-Gen Onyeuko said troops conducted successful operations against oil thieves and other criminal element within the last 2 weeks in different parts of the region.

According to him, a total of Two Million Eight Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred (2,852,900) litres of crude oil and Three Million Eight Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand (3,862,000) litres of AGO were recovered.

He added that all arrest and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions.