Troops kill several terrorists in Borno, Yobe

The Nigerian Army, Monday, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) killed several terrorists in Borno and Yobe states.

A statement by army spokesperson Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops also recovered assorted weapons, one pick-up truck and different calibre of ammunitions from the terrorists.

“Troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, Joint Task Force (JTF), North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in consolidating on their operational feat against Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) have eliminated the criminal elements in a fierce encounter at Goniri, Yobe state on Saturday 29 January 2022. Troops recorded this feat in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF).

“In a clearance operation code named “Operation DOMINANCE I, along the insurgents’ route of manouvre at Ngirbua village, the gallant troops neutralized two BH/ISWAP terrorists following a ferocious battle, while others, bowing to troops’ superior firepower retreated in disarray.

“The troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one FN rifle and a motorcycle. These are aside other equipment recovered by troops.

“The troops in conjunction with CJTF are currently, combing the general area to track down the fleeing insurgents.

“Meanwhile, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists in Borno State have again sufered a bloody nose on Sunday 30 January 2022, as troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI deployed at Forward Operating Base Magumeri came in contact with the terrorists while on a fighting patrol around Mallumti general area. In the firefight that ensued, the dogged troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered three AK47 Rifles , one magazine, quantity 23 of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, food stuff and provisions, among others,” the statement reads.