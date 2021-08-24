Troops neutralise 6 kidnappers, recover weapons in Jos



Troops of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi security taskforce in Jos, part of Bauchi and Kaduna State, have Monday neutralised syndicate of 6 criminals that specialised in kidnapping.

The OPSH spokesman, Major Ishaku Takwa, in a press release Tuesday in Jos, said troops also recovered weapons from the gang.

“On Monday 23, August 2021, troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) successfully neutralised syndicate of 6 criminals that specialise in kidnapping innocent people in Mangu local government area of Plateau state.

“The troops also recovered weapons belonging to the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from the bandits,” he said.

According to him, the Troops in a joint operations with the Divisional Police Headquarters at Mangu responded swiftly to a distress call from the IRT that bandits had attacked the team and took away their weapons.

“The criminals were immediately trailed and neutralised after a gun duel with the troops.

“Remains of the IRT members who lost their lives and that of the 6 criminal gangs were recovered.

“The troops also recovered 3 AK 47 rifles belonging to IRT team earlier taken away by the criminals,” Major Takwa said.

He said the Operation commander, Major General Ibrahim Ali, has commended, the troops for their swift response, while charging them to continue the collaborative efforts and sustain the tempo until criminal elements are wiped out of plateau state.

He said the General Ali, has directed the troops to dominate all suspected criminal hideouts and deny them freedom of action.

“General Ali also called on citizens to continue to collaborate with troops of Operation Safe Haven and always provide the Operation with credible security information,” he said.