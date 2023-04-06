Troops neutralise 45 terrorists, rescue 97 kidnapped civilians

…Recover N2.3m

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said troops of troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North East zone and Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North West neutralized 45 Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the joint area of operations in the last two weeks.

The military high command also said its troops rescued 97 persons kidnaped by terrorists from different locations.

Director Defence Media Operations Maj.- Gen. Musa Danmadami who stated in Abuja while briefing journalists on troops activities and operational successes recorded in the various operational theaters, said troops also arrested 39 terrorists during the period under review.

According to the defence spokesperson, a total of 974 terrorists comprising 77 males, 364 females and 533 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the joint areas of operation.

He said: “On 27 March 2023, troops intercepted a vehicle conveying passengers and food items along Monguno – Cross Kauwa road within Monguno Local Government Area of Borno state while trying to exit Monguno town and it was revealed that the food items were meant for terrorists.

General Danmadami said six of the passengers were identified as terrorist’s logistics couriers and arrested.

“Items recovered include 2 cartons of spaghetti, 1 bag of garri and a bag of groundnut among other sundry items. Troops also recovered the sum of Sixty Nine Thousand One Hundred And Sixty Naira (N69,160.00) from the suspects,” he said.

Speaking further, he disclosed that troops on patrol arrested a suspected terrorist logistics supplier in Biu Local Government Area of Borno state who concealed the sum of Two Million Naira, One Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (N2,169,700.00) only inside a bag of grinded corn.

According to him, the suspect revealed that he was conveying the cash to his brother who resides in the bush at Mandaragirau.

“On the same day, troops arrested a suspected terrorist informant at Cross Kauwa in Kakuwa Local Government Area of Borno state. Also troops while on fighting patrol rescued 2 kidnapped civilians who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram terrorists at Kubrumbula village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state, “ he said.

Danmadami also said troops responded to information that terrorists were imposing taxes on Kulumukuwa village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state and made contact with the terrorists.

According to him, following a fire fight, troops neutralized 1 terrorist while others fled.

“All recovered items, apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of the their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also been profile for further action,” he said

