Troops neutralize 45 terrorists, rescue 119 kidnapped victims

…1,506 surrender

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI in the North east and HADARIN DAJI in the North West neutralized 45 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The military high command also said troops rescued 119 kidnapped victims in different locations in the theatre of operation.

Director Defence Media Operations Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami who stated this in Abuja during the bi-weekly briefing on troop’s operational successes in the various theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the country, added that troops arrested 34 terrorists and kidnappers in the last two weeks.

He said a total of 1,506 terrorists and members of their families comprising 154 males, 514 females and 838 children surrendered to troops at different location within the theatre of operation.

“On 12 March 2023, troops while on fighting patrol intercepted a vehicle and arrested 6 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist logistics suppliers at Kalari Abdul village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Troops recovered 1 vehicle, 8 mobile phones, the sum of N2,226,450.00 only amongst other items,” he said.

According to the defence spokesperson, on 12 March 2023, troops arrested 2 suspected kidnappers while attempting to collect ransom for a kidnapped victim at Gegu-Beki village in Kogi Local Government Area, Kogi state.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was sent to collect the sum of N2,000,000.00.

According to him, cumulatively, troops in the North East zone recovered 16 AK47 rifles, 1 x 60mm mortar bomb, 10 dane guns, 12 dummy rifles, 1 pump action gun, 1 PKT gun, 280 rounds of 7.62mm special, 118 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm NATO and 13 rounds of 5.56mm ammo.

Others include 10 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm NATO ammo, 1 round of 12.7mm NATO, 17 AK47 magazines, 1 firing pin, 1 mechanic tools box, 2 knives, 6 motorcycles, 24 mobile phones, 41 live stocks, assorted food items, 1 vehicle, 4 sim and other sundry items as well as the cash sum of N2,234,820.00 only.

He said all recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

