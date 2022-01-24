Troops of Operation Hadin Kai hold social activities in Yobe

The Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Saturday, held the 2021 Nigerian Army Social Activities in Yobe.

The event aimed to straighten the social relationship among officers, soldiers and their families as well as their friends through Cultural displays, musical performances and other regimented activities.

Speaking at the event, the Commander Brig.-Gen AG Nura, represented by Brig.-Gen Imaobong Akpaumontia said the event was conceived to create an atmosphere where officers and men meet together outside the tranches to wine, dine and make merry.

He stated that the event was also to appreciate the troops for the successes achieved 2021.

“We would continue to be committed in responsive in discharging our functional roles in line with the vision of the chief of Army Chief of Staff, Liuetenent General Faruk Yahaya.

“My sincere gratitude goes to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support for the leadership of the Nigerian Army”. He said.

In his address, Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni represented by Secretary to Yobe state government Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, said the event provided an opportunity for him to meet the troops of operations Hadin Kai who are making sacrifices in securing the state and other states of the North-east.

He urged troops not to relent in their efforts until yobe state and entire Northeast are secured.

“It is worthy notes that the efforts of troops of operations Hadin Kai has provided enabling environment,” he said.