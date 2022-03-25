Troops overrun terrorists stronghold in Sambisa forest

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Friday said troops of OPERATION HADIN KAI in a Special Operation code-named OP DESERT SANITY captured terrorist stronghold of UKUBA/CAMP ZAIRO in Sambisa Forest.

Director Defence Media Operations (DMO) Maj- Gen Benard Onyeuko said, troops recovered different caliber of weapons and ammunitions abandoned by the terrorists.

The statement reads in part: “In what could be described as a blitzkrieg, the troops routed the terrorists and captured the their enclave. The terrorists fled the camp leaving behind their heavy weapon arsenal.

“After a thorough cordon and search of the captured camp, the gallant troops recovered various equipment including 1x Main Battle Tank, 1x 155mm Bofors Gun, 1xTrailer, 1x122mm Gun, 2x105mm Gun, 1x Mines Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) fighting vehicle, 1x MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carrier, 1x Mack Trailer as well as large cache of arms and ammunition left behind by the terrorists. Further exploitation is ongoing. The capture of the terrorists stronghold of CAMP ZAIRO is a major setback to the terrorist criminals.

“The military High Command commends the ever conquering troops of Op HADIN KAI for this immense success. They are enjoined not to rest on their oars but use this as a springboard to finally defeat the insurgents and also keep up the fighting spirit.”