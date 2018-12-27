Troops push back terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Army has said that troops in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy have continue to go after Boko Haram terrorists after they repel an attack on the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga, Borno State, at about 7.00pm.

Army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman said in a statement that the troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night, while Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE sent in reinforcement who are in hot pursuit of the terrorists. He added that a search and Rescue team has been constituted.

He said: “The Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action.

“So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are on going to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.”

Sani enjoyed the public, especially people in the area, to remain calm as the troops conduct clearance and mop up operations.

“We implore members of the general public to disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack. We will keep you posted with development on the pursuit and mop up operations.”

