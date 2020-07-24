Troops recover stolen crude, kill scores of terrorists, bandits, others

The Nigerian Military Friday said troops on in internal security operations in the Niger-Delta region of the country have recovered over 800,000 liters of stolen crude and arrested some oil thieves.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Maj-Gen John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, said troops also killed 31 terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in the last one week, recovering several arms and ammunitions.

He said: “Within the week under review, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER patrol team, using drone, discovered an illegal refining site around Cawthorne Channel. The site had 2 metal reservoirs laden with an estimated 300,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and a large wooden boat containing 3.14 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil. The wooden boat and products were dismantled while the site was deactivated.

“Additionally, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER in conjunction with Forward Operating Base BONNY located an illegal refining site at Bille Creek with one tarpaulin and 2 metal reservoirs stored with about 60,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 125.7 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil. The storage facilities and product were dismantled while the site was deactivated.

“Similarly, on 16 Jul 20, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA team intercepted 2 large wooden boats along Aladja Creek. The boats were laden with about 40,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO stored in polythene bags. The boats and contents were recovered to the base. Following closely, operations CALM WATERS and SWIFT RESPONSE, on 18 July 2020, impounded petroleum products as well as arrested boats involved in illegal activities.”

Enenche however, said three soldiers were killed during an operation in the week under review.

“Within the week under review, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY in Shimfida village of Jibia LGA of Katsina state neutralized 17 armed bandits. During the operation, troops recovered 5 AK 47 rifles and 152 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. Sadly, own troops suffered 3 casualties.

“In the same vein, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI on 20 July 2020 neutralized several armed bandits in Kagara Forest of Zamfara state. The mission was conducted pursuant to Human Intelligence reports indicating heavy presence of the armed bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock in a portion of the forest which was confirmed by series of aerial surveillance missions. Additionally, within the week under review, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY arrested 8 bandits in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states,” he said.

Speaking further, Enenche said in order to deepen civil military relationship, the military constructed boreholes and renovated blocks of classrooms in Benue and plateau states respectively.

“In addition, several Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) projects under Defence Headquarters led operations were commissioned in Operations WHIRL STROKE and SAFE CORRIDOR areas of responsibility. These include: boreholes in Guma LGA of Benue State, one block of 5 classrooms renovated in Kpasho village and a borehole each at Nkindero village in Irigwe and Gagaule village a Fulani community, all in Bassa LGA of Plateau state,” he said.