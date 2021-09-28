Troops repel ISWAP attack in Sokoto kill scores

… Neutralised 2 in Yobe, seized weapons

The Nigerian military on Monday said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with other security agencies repelled an attack by suspected Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandits on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

The military said several ISWAP fighters were killed while some escaped with various degrees of injuries.

A statement by Director Defence Information Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr however, said the failed attack which took place at a border settlement between Nigeria and Niger Republic led to the death of some troops.

He said Nigerian and Nigerien forces in a collaborative operation are currently trailing the remaining ISWAP fighters.

“The aggressive operations of troops of the FOB as witnessed in recent months in the North West region, has been a thorn in the flesh of ISWAP and bandits. The attackers came in large numbers using telecom network provided from neighbouring country, capitalised on the lean rear area protection force when the main troops were out conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility.

“However, the swift reinforcement by own troops helped to counter the attack as many of the ISWAP fighters were eliminated while some scrambled with various degrees of injuries, resulting to their pursuit to Bassira in Niger Republic.

“Unfortunately, there were some level of casualty recorded on the part of own troops during the encounter.”

Meanwhile troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI have neutralised two Islamic State West Africa Province/ Boko Haram insurgents in Babangida community, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe state.

A statement by Director Army Public Relations Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu Monday, said troops also captured one BHT/ISWAP Heckler and Koch 21 Guns, three AK 47 rifle magazines, 213 links of 7.62mm (NATO) and two grenades.

“On Sunday 26 September 2021. Owing to the logistics blockade imposed on the insurgents, the criminals now desperately indulge in pillaging activities in order to replenish their dwindling logistics.

“The insurgents made futile effort to infiltrate and pillage the community, but were met with a fierce counter attack by the vigilant troops, forcing them to withdraw in disarray, leaving traces of blood littering their route as they fled.

“Aside inflicting casualty on the insurgents, the gallant troops also captured one BHT/ISWAP Heckler and Koch 21 Guns, Three AK 47 rifle magazines, 213 links of 7.62mm (NATO) and two grenades. Further exploitation by the troops is still ongoing,” the statement stated.