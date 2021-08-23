Troops rescue 15 abducted commuters in Kaduna community



Troops of Operation Safe Haven have rescued 15 commuters who were kidnapped from two vehicles while in transit in Jagindi, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said on Monday that the troops repelled the kidnappers and rescued their victims, adding that intensive search and rescue is ongoing in the area.



“Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna state government the rescue of 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema’a LGA,” Aruwan said in a statement.



“According to the report, the 15 persons had been kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while in transit. The troops responded to a distress call and mobilized swiftly to the location. They repelled the bandits, enabling the rescue of the abducted persons.



“The rescued persons are listed as follows: Maisaje Pam, Samuel Peter, Ziyau Abdul, Henry Dabo, Abduljabar Auwal, Muhammad Ali, Dama Dabo, Ramatu Aminu, Muhammad Sani, Abdullahi Muhammad, Bashar Garba, Abubakar Musa, Saad Yakubu, Maryam Ibrahim and Lami Bitrus



“Acting governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their swift response, which resulted in the rescue of the commuters.

“The troops are sustaining search and rescue operations in the area.”